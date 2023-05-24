The Brazilian retail industry experienced a 72% rise in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Raia Drogasil with 2,237 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of retail company job postings. GlobalData’s Brazil Retail Market report provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales in Brazil, while summarising the trends by value and leading retailers in individual sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations jobs accounted for a 20% share of the Brazilian’s retail industry new job postings in Q1 2023, up by 7508% over the prior quarter.

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations drive retail hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations, which accounted for 20% of the total new job postings in Q1 2023 and were up by 2897% year-on-year. Second highest were Office and Administrative Support Occupations, which accounted for 6% and rise by 1547% year-on-year, and third highest were Business and Financial Operations Occupations, which were 214% of the new job postings and 10% lower year-on-year.

Top five companies in retail accounted for 94% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Raia Drogasil with 2,237, followed by Lojas Renner with 1,974, while the highest increase was at Arezzo Industria e Comercio at 125%.

