US-based company Amazon’s IT hiring declined 73.8% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 59.19% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.33% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 12.31% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Amazon IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Amazon, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 74.71% in December 2022, and an 11.36% drop over November 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 8.05% in December 2022, and registered growth of 133.33%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.51% in December 2022, a 466.67% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Amazon

North America emerged as the leading region in the global retail IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 84.29% share, which marked a 10% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 6.9%, registering a 62.5% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 5.75% share and a 74.58% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.53% and a month-on-month decline of 33.33%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.53%, registering a 77.78% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s retail industry IT hiring activity with an 81.23% share in December 2022, a 23.26% growth over November 2022. China featured next with a 3.07% share, up 100% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 2.68% share, a decline of 30% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Amazon IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.88%, down by 25.7% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.09% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.03% share, up 78.95% over November 2022.