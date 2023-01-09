Asia-Pacific witnessed a 39.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the retail industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 31.53% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.73% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 1.58% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 45.63% in December 2022, a 13.06% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 25.06% in December 2022, marking a 2.75% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.6% in December 2022, a 6.45% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.09% in December 2022, a 3.45% rise over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 98.85% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s retail industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Woolworths Group posted 42 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a decline of 22.22% over the previous month, followed by Coupang with 39 jobs and an 1850% growth. Rakuten Group with 38 IT jobs and JC Penney Company with 29 jobs, recorded an 111.11% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Walmart recorded a 92.31% increase with 25 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s retail industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s retail industry IT hiring activity with a 34.28% share in December 2022, an 8.81% decrease over November 2022. Australia featured next with a 17.49% share, down 27.45% over the previous month. China recorded an 11.35% share, a drop of 52.94% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.96%, down by 14.15% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.82% share, registered a growth of 45.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.75% share, down 17.78% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.47%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.