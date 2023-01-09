Australia’s retail industry registered a 40.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 46.47% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 3.83% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.62% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.7% in December 2022, registering a 2.5% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.92% share, a decrease of 48.15% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.86%, registering a 38.89% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.41%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Woolworths Group posted 42 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 10.64% over the previous month, followed by Wesfarmers with 16 jobs and a 40.74% drop. SOTI with 3 IT jobs and Super Retail Group with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 60% decrease, respectively, while Puma recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.97%, down by 23.94% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.27% share, registered a decline of 21.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.76% share, down 58.33% over November 2022.