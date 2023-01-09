Canada’s retail industry registered a 34.3% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.86% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.5% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 2.93% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.92% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.84% in December 2022, registering a 101.89% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 14.59% share, a decrease of 10% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.43%, registering a 91.67% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.65%, down 38.46% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 90.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Canadian Tire posted 56 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 3.7% over the previous month, followed by Wayfair with 24 jobs and a flat growth. Loblaw Companies with 17 IT jobs and SOTI with 13 jobs, recorded an 183.33% growth and a 1200% growth, respectively, while Aritzia recorded an increase of 300% with 12 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.62%, up by 48.05% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.46% share, registered an increase of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 18.92% share, up 45.83% over November 2022.