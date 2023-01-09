US-based company eBay’s IT hiring declined 13.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.61% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 30.39% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 4.25% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops eBay IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by eBay, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 89.23% in December 2022, and a 480% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 6.15% in December 2022, and registered growth of 100%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 3.08% in December 2022, a 100% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at eBay

North America emerged as the leading region in the global retail IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 76.92% share, which marked a 400% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 15.38%, registering a 400% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.62% share and a flat growth over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.08% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s retail industry IT hiring activity with a 73.85% share in December 2022, a 380% growth over November 2022. South Korea featured next with a 7.69% share, up 400% over the previous month. China recorded a 7.69% share, an increase of 400% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead eBay IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.31%, up by 385.71% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 47.69% share, a growth of 287.5% compared with the previous month.