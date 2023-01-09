France’s retail industry registered a 15.2% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 19.85% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.39% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.72% in December 2022, registering a 30.43% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.97% share, an increase of 22.22% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.24%, registering a 9.09% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.9%, up 300% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 254.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Fnac Darty SA posted 13 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Chanel with 13 jobs and a 160% growth. Leroy Merlin with 5 IT jobs and Les Mousquetaires with 5 jobs, recorded a 66.67% growth and a 66.67% growth, respectively, while Rakuten Group recorded a flat growth with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.79%, up by 19.35% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.97% share, registered an increase of 266.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 17.24% share, down 16.67% over November 2022.