Germany’s retail industry registered a 33.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 19.53% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.13% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 58.17% in December 2022, registering a 33.52% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.31% share, a decrease of 20% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 16.83%, registering a 34.62% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.77%, down 67.57% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 19.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Hornbach Holding posted 52 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 40.54% over the previous month, followed by Zalando with 28 jobs and a 20% drop. Vorwerk with 26 IT jobs and Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation with 20 jobs, recorded a 64.86% decline and a 28.57% decrease, respectively, while Metro recorded a flat growth with 14 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.71%, down by 35.27% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.27% share, registered a decline of 9.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12.02% share, down 30.56% over November 2022.