India’s retail industry registered a 50.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 41.1% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.6% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 5.11% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 45.52% in December 2022, registering a 34.69% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 30.34% share, a decrease of 41.33% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.97%, registering an 18.75% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.9%, up 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 86.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

JC Penney Company posted 29 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 25 jobs and a 92.31% growth. SOTI with 20 IT jobs and Target with 12 jobs, recorded a 1900% growth and a 66.67% decrease, respectively, while Dufry recorded an increase of 450% with 11 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.86%, down by 27.03% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.86% share, registered an increase of 48.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.28% share, down 7.69% over November 2022.