The global retail industry noticed a 33.1% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by Amazon’s 6.78% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The retail industry’s overall hiring activity declined 13.39% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 1.44% share of the global retail industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 1.07% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 14.19% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 27.66% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive retail IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 55.51% emerged as the top IT occupation in the retail hiring activity in December 2022, an 8.37% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 15.96% in December 2022, up 20.39% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 9.75% share in December 2022, a growth of 1.63% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with an 8.63% share in December 2022 and a drop of 15.74% over November 2022.

Top five retail companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 9.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Amazon posted 261 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 21.15% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 238 jobs and a 31.61% decline. At Home Group with 155 IT jobs and CVS Health with 153 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 21.43% rise, respectively, while Walgreens Boots Alliance recorded a 137.29% rise with 140 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in retail industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global retail IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 62.01% share, which marked an 18.06% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 24.74%, registering a 1.65% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 10.99% share and a 4.3% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.14% and a month-on-month rise of 18.92%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.12%, registering a 34.38% increase over the previous month.