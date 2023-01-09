Japan’s retail industry registered a 14.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 28.68% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 0.73% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Japan’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Japan’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.82% in December 2022, registering a 56.25% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.18% share, an increase of 300% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.64%, registering a 200% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.82%, up 200% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Japan’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Japan’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Rakuten Group posted 37 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 146.67% over the previous month, followed by NIKE with 4 jobs and a flat growth. Amazon with 2 IT jobs and Taylor Made Golf with 1 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.55%, up by 169.23% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.36% share, registered an increase of 150% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.09% share, down 33.33% over November 2022.