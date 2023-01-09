Middle East & Africa witnessed a 43.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the retail industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 18.52% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.03% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 5.6% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 46.51% in December 2022, a 42.86% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 25.58% in December 2022, marking a 120% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 13.95% in December 2022, a 14.29% drop from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9.3% in December 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 62.5% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s retail industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Just Eat Takeawaycom posted 8 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Shoprite Holdings with 7 jobs and a flat growth. Amazon with 4 IT jobs and Puma with 4 jobs, recorded a 33.33% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Mr. Price Group recorded a flat growth with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s retail industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s retail industry IT hiring activity with a 44.19% share in December 2022, a 17.39% decrease over November 2022. Israel featured next with a 27.91% share, up 140% over the previous month. Tanzania recorded a 9.3% share, a flat growth compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.12%, up by 47.37% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.6% share, registered a decline of 27.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 16.28% share, up 250% over November 2022.