Netherlands retail industry registered a 15.7% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.19% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.91% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.76% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Netherlands retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Netherlands retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.96% in December 2022, registering a 20.51% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 14.89% share, an increase of 133.33% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.77%, registering a 200% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.26%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in Netherlands IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 37.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Netherlands retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize posted 22 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 22.22% over the previous month, followed by Just Eat Takeawaycom with 12 jobs and a flat growth. Inter IKEA Holding with 6 IT jobs and SPAR International with 2 jobs, recorded a 45.45% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Veepee recorded a decline of 33.33% with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.72%, down by 9.76% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.77% share, registered a decline of 25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.51% share, up 33.33% over November 2022.