North America witnessed a 35.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the retail industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.18% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 1.09% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 1.01% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 60.18% in December 2022, a 21.28% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.44% in December 2022, marking a 19.21% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 9.51% in December 2022, a 144.09% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 8.21% in December 2022, a 26.32% decline over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 19.03% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s retail industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 220 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 10% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 213 jobs and a 36.42% drop. At Home Group with 155 IT jobs and CVS Health with 153 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 21.43% rise, respectively, while Walgreens Boots Alliance recorded a 96.61% increase with 116 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s retail industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s retail industry IT hiring activity with a 92.16% share in December 2022, a 17.34% increase over November 2022. Canada featured next with a 7.54% share, up 42.86% over the previous month. France recorded a 0.17% share, a growth of 33.33% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.69%, up by 18.53% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.73% share, registered a growth of 11.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.4% share, up 26.16% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.