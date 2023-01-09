The UK’s retail industry registered a 7.3% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.36% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.4% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.26% in December 2022, registering a 31.45% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 29.81% share, an increase of 92.42% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.03%, registering a 135% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 10.33%, up 46.67% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 389.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

J Sainsbury posted 93 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 200% over the previous month, followed by Frasers Group with 67 jobs and a 272.22% growth. Currys with 30 IT jobs and Next with 26 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Walgreens Boots Alliance recorded a flat growth with 24 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.43%, up by 89.93% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.54% share, registered an increase of 154.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.02% share, down 24.71% over November 2022.