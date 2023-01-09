The US’s retail industry registered a 35.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.4% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the retail industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 1.04% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.96% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s retail industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s retail industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.39% in December 2022, registering a 19.1% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.28% share, an increase of 25.89% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.82%, registering a 151.16% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.96%, up 6.71% over the previous month.

Top five retail companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 22.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s retail industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Walmart posted 213 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 36.42% over the previous month, followed by Amazon with 212 jobs and a 23.26% growth. At Home Group with 155 IT jobs and CVS Health with 153 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 21.43% growth, respectively, while Walgreens Boots Alliance recorded an increase of 96.61% with 116 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.07%, up by 18.54% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.33% share, registered an increase of 10.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.42% share, up 24.13% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.