Hot summer weather brings out shoppers in Nottingham city centre. Credit: Ian Francis via Shutterstock.

Despite predictions of a cost-of-living crisis and restrained consumer spending, retail sales in the UK experienced a surprise increase in May.

Warmer weather and online bargains played a significant role in driving this unexpected growth, leading to a boost in consumer confidence.

Retail sales in the UK rose by 0.3% in May, following a 0.5% increase in April. This positive trend in spending has been observed since the beginning of the year, indicating a gradual recovery of consumer confidence after last September’s challenging Mini-Budget.

Online retailers thrive while food sales decline

Heather Bovill, a senior statistician at the Office for National Statistics, highlighted that although food sales experienced a decline due to high prices deterring shoppers, online retailers performed exceptionally well in May.

They saw increased sales of outdoor goods and summer clothes as the sun began to appear. Additionally, garden centres and DIY stores also witnessed growth, with the favourable weather encouraging people to engage in home and garden improvements.

Mixed outlook for retail sector and slowing private sector growth

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) has expressed mixed sentiments about the future of the retail sector.

The impact of the Bank of England’s recent interest rate increase is expected to affect disposable incomes in the latter half of the year, potentially leading to continued challenges for consumers amid the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of higher unemployment.

A survey of the private sector indicated a slowdown in the pace of expansion due to steep price increases restraining customer spending. The S&P Global Flash composite purchasing managers’ index revealed a decline in growth in June, with the lowest expansion rate in three months.

Service providers reported a solid upturn in new orders, but manufacturers experienced a significant decline in new work, attributing it to weak market conditions both domestically and internationally.