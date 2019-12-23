American convenience and fuel retail stores chain Wawa has conducted an investigation into a data breach incident.
Brazilian cosmetics company Natura &Co has secured all mandatory regulatory approvals required to buy direct-selling company Avon Products.
In 2020, Japan is expected to welcome more foreign tourists than ever before. According to Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO,) over 29 million tourists visited by the end of November...
Superdry announced its first half financial results, with the major headline being significant losses. The retail company has posted losses of £4.1m in the six months to October, the first...
Publicly owned speciality retailer Genesco has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire US-licensed footwear service provider Togast.
Australian supermarket chain Coles has selected business Cloud software provider Infor Nexus to enhance its supply chain visibility.
New Zealand competition regulator the Commerce Commission has accused Auckland supermarket Kennedy’s Foodcentre (2003) trading as PAK’nSAVE Mangere for price discrepancies.
Cannabis retailer Oregrown is set to open its Portland flagship store in the US state of Oregon.
Supermarket Marino’s Market has selected Motorola Solutions and Avigilon to provide security for its two store locations in Alabama.
SPAR Belarus has expanded its portfolio with the opening of new EUROSPAR Supermarket in the city of Grodno.