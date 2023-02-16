Ahold Delhaize’s headquarters in Zaandam, Netherlands. Credit: Niels Kim / commons.wikimedia.org.

Dutch food retail group Ahold Delhaize has reported full-year net sales of €86.98bn ($92.84bn) for fiscal 2022 (FY22), up by 6.9% at constant exchange rates.

The company’s comparable sales, excluding sales of gasoline, increased by 5.4% from a year earlier, while its online sales were up by 6.4%.

Its net consumer online sales were up by 4.9% at constant exchange rates.

Ahold Delhaize’s operating income was €3.76bn and its operating margin was 4.3%.

The retailer’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) were €2.54 and its free cash flow was €2.18bn, up by €570m from fiscal 2021 (FY21).

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY22, Ahold Delhaize’s group net sales were €23.4bn, an increase of 8.1% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

The group’s comparable sales, excluding sales of gasoline, rose by 7.9% from a year earlier.

Its net consumer online sales in the quarter were up by 5.0%, while its online grocery sales increased by 14.4% at constant exchange rates.

In addition, Ahold Delhaize’s underlying operating margin for Q4 was 4.4% and its underlying income from continuing operations was €707m.

Ahold Delhaize president and CEO Frans Muller said: “In Q4, we again rallied our organization around our core strengths – operational excellence, tight cost control and disciplined capital allocation.

“This was critical to provide fuel for reinvesting in our customer value proposition to offset the impact of inflation wherever possible.

“Despite increasing macro-economic and geopolitical challenges, we expect to deliver consistent results in 2023, with a strong focus on cash-flow generation.

“I am particularly excited about our plans around monetisation, mechanisation and our digital ecosystem, which I am convinced will drive long-term competitive advantage and benefits for our customers.”

Ahold Delhaize’s group underlying operating margin for fiscal 2023 (FY23) is expected to be at least 4.0%, while its underlying EPS is expected to be around FY22 levels.