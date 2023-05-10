The global retail industry experienced a 27% drop in company filings mentions of corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize with 44% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 281 retail company filings. Corporate Governance is a priority in most of the industries today including Retail. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, corporate governance was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cloud and Covid-19, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had the greatest increase in references for corporate governance in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 258 corporate governance-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 25700% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. PRADA’s mentions of corporate governance rose by 200% to 142 and Fast Retailing’s by 600% to 59 and NIKE’s by 3800% to 39 and CVS Health’s by 1400% to 30.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for corporate governance in Q1 2023 was 92.

