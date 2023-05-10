The global retail industry experienced a 2% drop in company filings mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize with 31% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 283 retail company filings. Environmental Sustainability is a priority in most of the industries today including Retail. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, environmental sustainability was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of governance and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had the greatest increase in references for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 549 environmental sustainability-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 600% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Inditex’s mentions of environmental sustainability rose by 52700% to 528 and NIKE’s by 40300% to 404 and PRADA’s by 2500% to 212 and Fast Retailing’s by 400% to 193.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 was 90.

