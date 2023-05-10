The global retail industry experienced a 2% drop in company filings mentions of internet of things in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Dollar General with 25% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 75 retail company filings. The growing application of Internet of Things will prove to have a transformative impact on the the retail sector. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Trends, Analysis and Forecast report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, internet of things was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cybersecurity and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, Dollar General had the greatest increase in references for internet of things in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 5 internet of things-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Amazon’s mentions of internet of things rose by 100% to 3 and Wal-Mart de Mexico’s by 200% to 3 and Coupang’s by 100% to 2 and Ross Stores’s by 100% to 2.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q1 2023 was 102.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Type (Enterprise, Consumer), Product (Hardware, Software and Services), Enterprise Size, Vertical (Government, Utilities, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics and Others) and Se