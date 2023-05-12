The global retail industry experienced a 29% drop in social media posts on artificial intelligence in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for CVS Health, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. The growing application of artificial intelligence will prove to have a transformative impact on the retail sector. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in artificial intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of artificial intelligence and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, CVS Health had the most mentions of artificial intelligence in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 1,571 artificial intelligence-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 1% of all posts - and a decrease of 29% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

