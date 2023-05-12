The global retail industry experienced an 11% drop in social media posts on cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Alibaba Group, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. The growing application of cloud will prove to have a transformative impact on the retail sector. GlobalData’s Cloud Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in cloud, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of artificial intelligence and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, Alibaba Group had the most mentions of cloud in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 638 cloud-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.59% of all posts - and a decrease of 11% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026