The global retail industry experienced a 57% drop in social media posts on cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Pinduoduo, according to GlobalData's analysis of social media posts.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of artificial intelligence and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, Pinduoduo had the most mentions of cybersecurity in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 547 cybersecurity-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.5% of all posts - and a decrease of 57% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cybersecurity in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Research