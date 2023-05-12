The global retail industry experienced a 3% rise in social media posts on robotics in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Walmart, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. GlobalData’s Robotics in Retail and Apparel – Thematic Intelligence market report provides a detailed understanding of how robotics impacts the value chain in the Retail sector, and the leading robotics adopters and vendors in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of artificial intelligence and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the retail industry, Walmart had the most mentions of robotics in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 475 robotics-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.44% of all posts - and an increase of 3% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Robotics in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Intelligence