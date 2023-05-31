The global retail industry experienced a 33% drop in new job postings related to future of work in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 40% decrease versus Q1 2022. GlobalData’s Future of Work in Retail and Apparel – Thematic Intelligence report details the relevant trends, competitive landscape and market size and growth forecasts with information on related mergers and acquisitions related to future of work theme in the retail and apparel market. Buy the report here.

Notably, Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations jobs accounted for a 14% share of the global retail industry’s future of work-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 60% over the prior quarter.

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations drive future of work-related hiring activity

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations, with a share of 14%, emerged as the top future of work-related job roles within the retail industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 60% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 56% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent future of work roles include Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 12% share in Q1 2023, Computer and Mathematical Occupations with a 10% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in retail industry accounted for 48% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite Aid, Amazon, Walmart, and Tractor Supply. Together they accounted for a combined share of 48% of all future of work-related new jobs in the retail industry.

Walgreens Boots Alliance posted 3,332 future of work-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Rite Aid 1,933 jobs, Amazon 1,648 jobs, Walmart 1,122 jobs, and Tractor Supply 1,049 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 77.15% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of future of work-related new job postings in the retail industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 77.15% followed by Canada (5.35%) and the UK (5.05%). The share represented by the US was three percentage points lower than the 79.75% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

