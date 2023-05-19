The global retail industry experienced a 57% drop in new job postings related to internet of things in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 61% decrease versus Q1 2022. The growing application of Internet of Things will prove to have a transformative impact on the retail sector. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, Sales and Related Occupations jobs accounted for a 25% share of the global retail industry’s internet of things-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 59% over the prior quarter.

Sales and Related Occupations drive internet of things-related hiring activity

Sales and Related Occupations, with a share of 25%, emerged as the top internet of things-related job roles within the retail industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 59% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 14% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 52% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent internet of things roles include Management Occupations with a 10% share in Q1 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in retail industry accounted for 74% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Capri, Amazon, SOTI, Alibaba Group, and Misfit. Together they accounted for a combined share of 74% of all internet of things-related new jobs in the retail industry.

Capri posted 400 internet of things-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Amazon 186 jobs, SOTI 57 jobs, Alibaba Group 51 jobs, and Misfit 48 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 32.14% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of internet of things-related new job postings in the retail industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 32.14% followed by Germany (28.76%) and China (6.77%). The share represented by the US was 12 percentage points lower than the 43.93% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Type (Enterprise, Consumer), Product (Hardware, Software and Services), Enterprise Size, Vertical (Government, Utilities, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics and Others) and Seg