The global retail industry experienced a 14% decline in the number of customer loyalty-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of customer loyalty-related grants dropped by 23% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData's Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of customer loyalty-related patent applications in the retail industry was 282 in Q1 2023, versus 328 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 17% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Toyota Motor filed the most customer loyalty patents within the retail industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 23 customer loyalty-related patents in the quarter, compared with 28 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Coupang with 10 customer loyalty patent filings, Toronto-Dominion Bank (6 filings), and Capital One Financial (5 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by South Korea with a 23% share of total patent filings

The largest share of customer loyalty related patent filings in the retail industry in Q1 2023 was in South Korea with 23%, followed by the US (22%) and Japan (10%). The share represented by South Korea was 11% lower than the 34% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

