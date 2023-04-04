The retail industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by improvements in customer experience and the growing importance of technologies such as customer analytics and gamification. In the last three years alone, there have been over 133,000 patents filed and granted in the retail industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Personalisation in Retail: Interactive advertising.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 128,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the retail industry, there are 70+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Interactive advertising is a key innovation area in personalisation

Interactive advertising is a type of marketing that drives consumers to interact and engage with an advertisement. It enables brands to communicate more efficiently with their consumers. This form of advertising can involve an interactive gaming experience that can engage customers.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established retail companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of interactive advertising.

Key players in interactive advertising – a disruptive innovation in the retail industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to interactive advertising

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Leading patent filers in the interactive advertising space include Sony Group, SoftBank Group, Casio Computer, Chemtron Research, and CCL Industries. In April 2022, there were reports of Sony’s plans to introduce in-game advertisements in PlayStation.

In terms of application diversity, Chemtron Research, CCL Industries, Magna International, and Sony Group are the leading players.

In terms of geographic reach, Cfph, Yazaki, Novalia, and BlackBerry are the top players.

Personalised interactive advertisements will gain momentum in the coming years as understanding consumers and targeting advertisements specific to individual consumers, gains importance. Each consumer would ideally want brands to talk to them exclusively through their marketing.

