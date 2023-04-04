The retail industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by convenience and the growing importance of technologies such as artificial Intelligence, automation, and digitisation. In the last three years alone, there have been over 133,000 patents filed and granted in the retail industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Personalisation in Retail: Shopping interface personalisation.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 128,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the retail industry, there are 70+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Shopping interface personalisation is a key innovation area in personalisation

Shopping interface personalisation is a way to tailor a website or app to an individual user’s taste and needs. It is the act of creating or modifying an e-commerce platform using customer data to meet an individual’s needs. E-commerce shopping cart interfaces heavily rely on artificial intelligence and user data such as browsing history to personalise the cart according to users’ preferences.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10 companies, spanning technology vendors, established retail companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of shopping interface personalisation.

Key players in shopping interface personalisation – a disruptive innovation in the retail industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to shopping interface personalisation

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

The leading patent filers in the shopping interface personalisation space are Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Levi Strauss, MISUMI Group, Best Apps, Walmart, and Gemvara.

In June 2022, Walmart launched two features that are based on augmented reality (AR) for its mobile application. Designed to personalise shopping, these features can be used both in-store and online.

In terms of application diversity, Lantmannen, Levi Strauss, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, MIKI PULLEY, and MISUMI Group are the leading companies.

In terms of geographic reach, MISUMI Group, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, MIKI PULLEY, Zazzle.Com, and Best Apps are the top players.

Retailers are exploring ways to engage customers with a personalised online experience through virtual fitting rooms and personalised product recommendations. Personalisation has played a big role in enhancing user experience.

