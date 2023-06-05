The kiosk can be used for custom promotions and revenue generation. Credit: Erik Mclean on Unsplash.

Retail technology provider 365 Retail Markets has launched MM6 for Markets, its latest kiosk designed to improve the self-service consumer experience.

The countertop kiosk features a 22in touchscreen and diverse payment options, making it suitable for customers in high-touch, high-traffic micro market locations.

According to 365 Retail Markets, the MM6 for Markets has one of the largest displays in the industry, which can be used for product promotions.

The MM6 for Markets is equipped with the company’s V5 software and built for operation in the busiest and most profitable locations.

In addition, the kiosk features front-open chassis to offer more uptime with easy serviceability and has a built-in backup battery to avoid service disruptions.

The kiosk also comes with an ultra-wide camera lens that captures images within a 185-degree field of view and internal speakers through which consumers can use voice commands to return cancelled items.

365 Retail Markets chief executive officer Joe Hessling said: “As the retail world continues to transition to self-service, our product design adapts to consumer and operator expectations, the MM6 is the latest example of that adaptation. The MM6 is a direct result of 365’s product team responding to customer feedback on consumer experience, product maintenance and market security.”

365 Retail Markets launched the MM6 as part of its dining solution suite.

The kiosk is currently available for purchase in the US and the company plans to launch it in Canada later this year.