Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) has opened a new 60,000ft² store in the Lafayette area of Indiana, US.

It is the first retail store opened by Academy this year.

The store is located at 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette and offers a wide range of sports and outdoor merchandise, such as sports and outdoor equipment and athletic or casual shoes and clothing.

The merchandise comes from various national brands, including North Face, Wrangler, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Timberland, and others.

Academy’s exclusive, private label brands, such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, BCG, H2OX, Mosaic and O’Rageous, are also available at the store.

The store also has tailgating essentials, licensed apparel, novelty items and hunting and fishing licenses.

Customers can also use the Academy’s free services, including its grill and bike assembly, scope mounting and line winding or spooling.

To mark the opening of the new store, Academy is organising grand festivities the weekend of 21 and 23 April. It is also offering exclusive ‘deals and giveaways’ to its customers.

Academy retail operations executive vice-president Sam Johnson said: “Academy is excited to provide the Lafayette community with a destination that makes pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy and affordable.

“Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast gearing up for a hunting trip, a family looking to grill in backyard, or a Boilermaker fan getting ready for spring game this weekend, our great value and services encourage customers to get active.”

Following the opening of its first store, the retailer plans to continue its store expansion efforts, with a target of opening nearly 13 to 15 stores by the end of the year.

Academy’s goal is to open around 120 to 140 new stores before the end of 2027.