Academy Sports + Outdoors opens its first location in Peoria, Illinois. Credit: Academy Sports + Outdoors/PRNewswire.

Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) has expanded its store portfolio with the opening of its first location in Peoria, Illinois.

Located in Grand Prairie Plaza, this is Academy’s second store in Illinois.

The 60,000ft² store will house a wide assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoor equipment, and clothing from major brands such as Nike, Adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Carhartt, Wrangler, CAT, Traeger and more.

The store will also offer exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Mosaic and O’Rageous.

In addition, Academy’s Peoria location provides services such as a buy online, pick-up in-store service and free shipping on orders above $25. Its in-store services include free assembly on grills and bikes, fishing line winding/spooling, scope mounting, bore sighting and more.

The new store is expected to generate up to 60 new jobs for local communities.

Academy retail operations executive vice-president Sam Johnson said: “We’re excited to be a new destination for the Peoria community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, Adidas, YETI, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more.

“At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun with a broad assortment of products at a great value and unmatched service that makes it easier for active families planning a day on the Illinois River, kids gearing up for summer fun and anglers reeling in a big catch.”

The opening is part of Academy’s larger plan to open 13 to 15 stores this year.

The retailer also aims to open 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.