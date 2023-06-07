Alaiko, an European direct to consumer (DTC) e-commerce fulfilment company, has expanded its footprint into the UK market. Credit: Picture by Chris Watt/ Flickr

European direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce fulfilment company Alaiko has expanded into the UK market.

The German-based company will partner with an advanced fulfilment centre in north London to serve the local market.

The tech-first fulfilment company leverages its Logistics Operating System and warehouse technology and robotics to allow businesses to manage e-commerce operations like picking, packing and shipping orders, as well as process returns in real-time.

Alaiko’s software combines processing and logistics in an end-to-end solution while offering brands complete transparency and control over the entire supply chain.

The company will provide fulfilment options to UK-based e-commerce businesses, helping them expand their operation domestically and across Europe.

Alaiko CEO Moritz Weisbrodt said: “Alaiko’s UK launch is an exciting growth step and we see huge potential in this market for brands looking for a more effective way to deliver for their customers. We’re looking forward to facilitating warehouse and logistics for UK and EU customers.

“We believe that the people scaling an e-commerce brand deserve the best tools at their fingertips to run a business effectively and look after their customers, so we created an intuitive, industry-leading service. We run the logistics so that businesses can focus on growth.”

The start-up has worked with more than 200 e-commerce brands since its launch in 2020.

The expansion into the UK comes after Alaiko secured more than $30m in funding in 2022 to revolutionise e-commerce logistics for DTC brands.

With almost 50 million customers, the UK is considered one of the largest e-commerce markets.

However, businesses in the country have been facing customs backlogs and increased shipping costs for import and export internationally following Brexit.