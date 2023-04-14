RE/AE shop features a collection of AE-curated clothes that users can view via a shoppable AR lens by Snapchat. Credit: © AEO Inc/Business Wire.

American Eagle (AE) Outfitters has collaborated with thredUP to launch a new digital resale shop called RE/AE, offering second-hand and exclusive vintage AE clothing.

The clothes will be available for purchase on ae.thredup.com.

The new digital shop leverages thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform, allowing various fashion retailers and brands to provide a customisable resale experience for customers.

The clothing brand has also partnered with Snapchat to use its augmented reality (AR) lens to showcase specially curated styles from RE/AE’s initial 200-piece collection.

This Snapchat pop-up on the digital shop allows the customers to view the available collection using an AR shopping Lens.

The resale shop has been set up as a vintage store and will display AE-curated clothes. The customers can click and select the product of their choice to get more details about it and understand the sustainable change they will bring by choosing second-hand products.

AE and Aerie president and chief creative officer Jennifer Foyle said: “We are passionate about finding new and exciting ways to connect with our customers and RE/AE’s accessible, digital-first, circular shopping experience provides an opportunity to refresh your closet by shopping pre-loved, iconic styles from a brand that has defined youth culture for decades.

“Standing behind our commitment to help create more sustainable future, partnership with thredUP innovatively gives new life to clothing and accessories that might otherwise contribute to the throwaway fashion culture we are working to eliminate.”

The new resale shop offers a wide range of all-gender styles, including jeans, jackets, miniskirts, dresses and accessories, all priced between $10 and $40.

thredUP CEO James Reinhart said: “83% of Gen Z have shopped or are open to shopping second-hand apparel, which is a massive opportunity for the brand. We’re proud to support AE through RaaS as the company innovates to serve its customers and meet sustainability goals.”