Alipay+ platform was launched by Ant Group in 2020. Credit: Blake Wisz on Unsplash.

Ant Group, the owner and operator of the digital payment platform Alipay+, has expanded the coverage of Alipay+ to all 7-Eleven convenience stores in Malaysia, reported Xinhua.

The expansion brings Alipay+ integration into more than 80,000 merchant touchpoints in the country.

The media outlet reported that these merchants come from a wide range of industries such as retail, food and beverage, and hospitality. They also include many well-known brands such as Tealive, MyNEWS, Sephora and Sports Direct.

Razer Fintech business-to-business solution Razer Merchant Services (RMS) will help facilitate the Alipay+ integration in 7-Eleven’s more than 2,400 stores in Malaysia.

The integration allows AlipayHK, GCash, Kakao Pay and TrueMoney users to make payments using their mobile wallets at all 7-Eleven stores.

This deployment offers convenient payment for locals and Asian travellers while improving the experience, driving growth and promoting a positive digital ecosystem.

7-Eleven Malaysia in-store services assistant general manager Chan Chee Weng said: “By expanding Alipay+ coverage to all our stores, we are providing a seamless and convenient digital payment solution for visitors from around the world.”

Alipay+ was launched by Ant Group in 2020 and is designed to enable the processing of mobile payment methods for local businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

The solution has been expanding in Southeast Asian, South Korean and Japanese markets. It aims to reach more than one billion regional and global consumers.