The partners will open more than 20 Clarks Stores in KSA. Credit: JOHN K THORNE/Flickr (Creative Commons).

Fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group has reached a strategic collaboration to expand the retail footprint of global footwear brand Clarks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The companies plan to open more than 20 Clarks stores in the country over the next five years.

The new Clarks stores will offer a range of products, including their Originals and an exclusive collection of comfort footwear.

This expansion will enable the retailer to serve a larger audience and address the increasing demand for high-quality footwear in the KSA.

For Apparel Group, the partnership aligns with its commitment to diversify its retail portfolio while improving the shopping experience for customers in the region.

In addition, the expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework designed to boost the country’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

Apparel Group CEO Neeraj Teckchandani said: “This strategic partnership with Clarks signifies a monumental step in our journey towards offering an unparalleled retail experience in the KSA.

“Clarks, with its rich heritage and reputation for quality, perfectly complements our diverse brand portfolio. We are excited to bring this iconic British brand closer to customers in the region.”

Apparel Group operates more than 2025 retail stores and comprises 80 brands from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia.

It includes footwear and lifestyle brands, including Aeropostale, Aldo, Charles & Keith, Nine West, Skechers, and Tommy Hilfiger.