The new service is for customers shopping for Apple iPhones. Credit: Daniel Romero / Unsplash.

US-based tech giant Apple has launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on its digital platform for US customers.

The service connects customers looking to purchase iPhone with its retail team member through a secure, one-way video shopping session.

Customers can receive service and expert advice from Apple Specialists on choosing the right iPhone model from Apple’s range, which now includes the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Shop with a Specialist over Video allows customers to browse the latest devices and discover new features, Apple Trade In offers, financing options and more.

Apple Retail Online head Karen Rasmussen said: “We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalised experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple.

“With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

Shop with a Specialist over Video is available for US customers from 7am to 7pm every day at apple.com/shop/buy-iPhone.

Although available on camera and sharing their screen, Apple team members will not be able to see the customer.

Customers can also contact a specialist through via phone or chat if the session is unavailable, as well as access the page after-hours.

Other Apple programmes include Today at Apple, which connects customers with Apple staff members to help them choose products and accessories.

Last month, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) fined Apple RUR906m ($12.12m) for allegedly abusing its dominant market position.

Apple had reportedly tried to gain a competitive advantage by using its iOS operating system to distribute apps.

The FAS initially determined this activity in August 2020 and later ordered the company to eliminate provisions that allowed it to remove third-party apps from its App Store.