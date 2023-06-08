Asda is providing free grocery delivery service starting 13 June. Credit: ASDA.

Supermarket chain Asda is offering free grocery delivery options to customers for a limited-time deal as part of a pilot.

Starting 13 June, customers will have the opportunity to trial the retailer’s pocket-friendly Delivery Pass service, which offers free delivery on online orders and saves customers up to £199 per year.

Customers can access the service by signing up for one of Asda’s Delivery Passes.

The first one includes the midweek Delivery Pass that offers delivery and collection slots on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for a fee of £3.50 per month or £35 a year.

The second is the anytime pass, available for £6.50 a month or a one-off payment of £65, which also offers the same deal on any day of the week.

The Delivery Pass also offers additional benefits including access to recurring slots for each week and priority slots all year round. It also gives customers free next-day delivery and collection on all orders.

The free trial will run until 10 July 2023. Customers can use the pass for only one order a day and it is applicable on a minimum purchase of £40.

The retailer said that only new customers can access the delivery pass, which renews automatically if not cancelled within 30 days.

Late last month, Asda acquired the UK and Ireland operations of EG Group for £2.27bn.