Trigo’s EasyOut uses its cameras and shelf sensors to automatically detect and tally products taken by shoppers. Credit: Auchan Retail France/Trigo/BusinessWire.

French retail group Auchan Retail has collaborated with Israeli computer vision company Trigo to launch a new autonomous grocery store named ‘Go store’.

This store has been introduced to support Auchan’s head office employees in Villeneuve d’Ascq, France.

The Go store has more than 160,000 employees and offers various snacking and convenience shopping options, including meat, fruits and vegetables.

It is equipped with Trigo’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered checkout and retail analytics solution ‘EasyOut’.

This technology offers ‘tap-and-go’ ease to the customers. They can enter the store by tapping their debit or credit card at the entrance gate.

As the customers start shopping, Trigo’s proprietary 3D engine uses its computer vision cameras and shelf sensors to automatically detect and tally the products that the shoppers take.

Once shopping is complete and the customers are leaving, the payment is immediately processed and a digital receipt is provided to the shoppers.

Trigo said this EasyOut system adheres to General Data Protection Regulation and ensures that customers’ movements and product choices are anonymous.

The company assured that this system collects no biometric or facial recognition data.

Auchan Retail France marketing e-commerce and digital in charge and deputy CEO Émilie Soleri said: “We gathered the best new technology in a condensed version of our hypermarket.

“This lab is strategically located in our headquarter so that we accelerate in creating the future of retail.”

To support the store employees, Trigo has provided its AI-based system ‘EasyStock, to support the store employees.

It helps retailers manage inventory in real time and performs other store-associated tasks.

All the data gathered by EasyOut is also processed by this inventory management tool.

Retailers can also limit shoplifting, eliminate perishable and expired products and minimise out-of-stock items for both in-store and online shopping.

Trigo CEO and co-founder Michael Gabay said: “With contactless card payment, app download or QR code scanning, shopping becomes more intuitive and convenient for a broad range of customers.

“Auchan Retail can now offer an enhanced shopping experience, driving sales and increasing customer loyalty.”