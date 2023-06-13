Return Rabbit will equip e-commerce merchants with an intuitive, adaptable returns management offering. Credit: Christian Schröder från Pixabay.

Global delivery experience company Auctane has acquired the assets of the returns management platform Return Rabbit.

Launched in 2021, Return Rabbit offers full-catalogue exchanges, custom return reasons and deep reporting functionality.

Through its enterprise-grade analytics, small and mid-sized merchants can know the reason for customers’ returns and subsequently provide suggestions to save sales.

Auctane will retain Return Rabbits’ current employees and expects the addition to complement its multi-carrier shipping solutions.

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Auctane chief executive officer Albert Ko said: “In today’s e-commerce landscape, virtually every merchant has to grapple with how to handle customer returns and the stakes are high.

“The analytics and exchange-focused approach that Return Rabbit brings to the conversation empowers merchants to make smart decisions about this critical part of the delivery experience.”

The acquisition of Return Rabbit comes closely after the appointment of Albert Ko as the new CEO of Auctane.

By joining Auctane, Return Rabbit, which is backed by Supply Chain Ventures and Multiverse Investments, will have access to a larger set of global resources and capabilities.

The company has been offering revenue-focused returns and exchanges management solutions to Shopify sellers.

Return Rabbit founder and chief executive officer said Gagandeep Singh Suri said: “When we started Return Rabbit, the aim was not just to streamline the returns process for retailers but also to convert the entire process into a positive experience for shoppers, with a relentless focus on increasing revenue retention through increased exchanges and store credits.”