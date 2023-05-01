Gift cards, retail credits, and loyalty awards are valid until 8 May 2023. Credit: Retail Photographer via Shutterstock.

Bed Bath & Beyond and the buybuy Baby store have begun store closing process across all its stores in the US.

The process is associated with the start of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions. It will also help wind-down of Bed Bath & Beyond in an orderly fashion.

Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, Gordon Brothers, and B. Riley Retail Solutions are managing the liquidation event.

Last month, the US retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

As part of this, the company is seeking approval to auction the two brands.

The sales will happen in 360 stores of Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy Baby store locations.

Both stores offer discounts ranging from 10% to 30% off, the lowest ticketed prices on a wide range of home, beauty, baby, and wellness products.

The liquidation event spokesperson said: “This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly.

“We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these new price reductions before it’s too late. Whether celebrating the birth of a baby or a new graduate, or for someone who enjoys cooking, gardening, or decorating, this unique sales event offers something for everyone.”