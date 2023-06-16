Jack Laughlin prepares to open the first BinStar store in Massachusetts. Credit: BinStar/ GlobeNewswire.

Treasure-hunt style shopping experience BinStar has announced that it will open its first store in New England, US, on 18 June.

Located on the South Shore of Massachusetts at 20 Stockwell Drive in Avon, the new store will feature large bins filled with assorted returns and overstocks.

With no traditional retail merchandising, price tags or e-commerce, every item in the store will be sold at a fixed price each day.

According to BinStar, each item’s price will keep changing every day during the week, with all products priced at $19 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday, $10 on Monday, $8 on Tuesday, $5 on Wednesday, $3 on Thursday and $2 on Friday.

In addition, prices of items will go down on Friday to $1 from 4PM.

The store will initially create jobs for approximately six to nine people while all full-time employees will be offered equity in the business.

The BinStar store concept was created by Jack Laughlin, a 27-year-old Jamaica Plain resident. He was working at a big e-commerce company and was dealing with the returns problem.

The new concept aims to make retail landfill-free by returning high-quality merchandise to e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores into treasure for its customers.

Jack Laughlin said: “With the opening of BinStar, we are excited to bring a new mission-driven shopping experience to New England.

“Our shoppers will have the chance to ‘dig up’ incredible deals and contribute to solving a massive environmental problem at the same time. BinStar brings new meaning to everyday shopping, playing on the child-like fun of finding a treasure, which appeals to all ages.”