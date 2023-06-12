The new and improved Bridgeport, WV Books-A-Million. Credit: Books-A-Million/PRNewswire.

US-based bookstore chain Books-A-Million has expanded its footprint with the opening of its new and updated store in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Situated a few blocks from its location in Meadowbrook mall shopping centre, the updated and modern store is said to be twice the size of the old location.

The store houses a wide range of book assortment and provides customers with a convenient and curated shopping experience.

Store general manager Jenna Hardesty said: “We’re all very excited to bring a bigger and better Books-A-Million to our loyal customers of Bridgeport and the greater community.”

According to Books-A-Million, the upgraded store will retain some associates from the old store.

The company has been serving the community since 2011 and plans to host a grand opening celebration at the new store on 24 June.

As part of the grand opening, the company will offer the first 100 guests a free flat-bottom tote bag decorated with Books-A-Million’s logo and all attendees will have the opportunity to win a $500 gift card.

With more than 200 stores in 32 states, Books-A-Million is one of the leading retailers of books, toys, games and collectables. It claims to be the second-largest bookstore chain in the US.

The company also operates online through its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com.