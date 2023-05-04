BGC to commence its infrastructure journey with NCR Emerald. Credit: Adi Goldstein/Unsplash.

Enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation (NCR) has announced that Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) has chosen NCR’s point-of-sale (POS) as the backbone of its in-store technology.

BGC has decided to commence its infrastructure journey with cloud-native POS solution NCR Emerald.

The NCR Commerce Platform (NCP) gives BGC access to a powerful, integrated suite of features across its physical infrastructure.

The NCP streamlines technology to manage the store, efficiently merging existing and future retail applications.

NCR Commerce president David Wilkinson said: “BGC has always had the right approach to upgrading and deploying next-generation applications with speed. It simply needed the right technology to support these efforts.

“From POS to self-checkout, or loyalty to payments, changes that took long periods of time to build, test and roll out across large store estates can now be achieved much quicker with the NCP.”

The statement said that NCR also delivers an operating model that enables BGC to introduce innovation to the market at a lower cost and quicker pace.

NCR transforms, connects and runs retailers’ stores from the front end to the back office and beyond, allowing them to focus on developing meaningful customer experiences.

The company aims to operate as a trusted partner by providing solutions through its open-platform strategy, allowing retailers to adapt to current and future trends in the digital landscape, enabling them to compete and succeed.

BGC chief information officer Shawn Sedate said: “Now that we’re live in our first store, we plan to start rolling out NCR’s solutions to our 206 locations. By simplifying and standardising our store infrastructure, we’ll have more time to focus on customer needs and create offers that keep shoppers coming back.”