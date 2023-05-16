Products sold in a Caprabo supermarket in Barcelona. Credit: su-lin/ Flickr(Creative Commons).

Spanish retailer Caprabo has reported a slight turnover increase of 1% in 2022 to more than €36m, compared to the prior year.

The company noted that it consolidated sales of local products from small producers and agricultural cooperatives in the year.

Caprabo community manager Fernando Tercero said: “Caprabo is working to reinforce the initiatives that help promote the added value of the work of small producers and agricultural cooperatives in Catalonia, especially at a time when they are facing difficulties in the production processes and an inflationary situation.

“Despite these circumstances, we have managed to maintain the sales levels of these products, with a slight increase, which indicates that we are doing a job that has the support of our customers.”

Approximately 300 Catalonian small producers and agri-food cooperatives work with Caprabo, which manages more than 2,800 products.

During 2022, the company added 35 new local producers to its proximity program for regions. The programme is supported by Catalonia’s Department of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda.

Generalitat de Catalunya Food Secretary Carmel Mòdol said: “The work carried out by Caprabo to bring customers and local producers closer together is key.

“We understand this relationship as an alliance that joins forces to identify growth opportunities for our small producers and agricultural cooperatives. We can only recognise this work and encourage the promotion of this line of work.”

In 2022, the retailer opened 18 new supermarkets.

With over 6,000 employees, Caprabo has a presence in the four provinces of Catalonia and operates a network of 300 supermarkets.