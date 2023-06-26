Retail sales volumes in the UK declined by -9% in June. Credit: Bruno Martins on Unsplash.

Sales volumes in the UK have fallen in June this year, according to the latest monthly Distributive Trades Survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

A total of 140 companies were included in the survey, 59 of which were retailers.

The survey showed that the country’s retail sales volumes in the year to June fell to -9% from -10% in the previous month. However, retailers expect sales volumes to stabilise next month.

The data also revealed that internet sales volumes rebounded 26% in June after declining to -9% in May. It is expected to grow at a similar pace next month at 27%.

In the distribution sector, wholesale volumes in the year to June fell to -15% from -5% in the prior month.

Wholesalers expect the trend to continue but at a slower pace of -8% in July.

Motor traders registered sales improvement but remained negative at -11% in June from -33% in May. The figure is expected to decline further next month to -21%.

During the month, orders placed upon suppliers were -10% from -30% in May.

CBI principal economist Martin Sartorius said: “Another contraction in sales volumes attests to the difficult trading environment being faced by the retail sector. Households’ finances are still under pressure from high inflation, which means that demand conditions for retailers are likely to remain challenging in the coming months.

“Retailers continue to be disproportionately affected by the business rates system when compared to other sectors. There is a real opportunity – and a real need – to redesign the relationship between businesses, local authorities and the communities they both serve.”