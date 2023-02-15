The checkout-free stores are located at Coen’s Amoco sites in Oakdale and Southpark, Pennsylvania. Credit: ARMcgrath / commons.wikimedia.org.

US-based convenience store chain Coen Markets has partnered with checkout-free technology provider Grabango to open two checkout-free stores in Pennsylvania.

The two checkout-free stores are located at Coen’s Amoco sites in Oakdale and Southpark.

Using the Grabango mobile app, customers can select items and leave the store without having to queue to checkout or scan their items.

They will be billed in the app automatically.

Coen consumer experience and innovation vice-president Colin Dornish said: “At Coen we’re always looking at how technology can improve our shoppers’ experiences.

“Grabango makes shopping fast and easy for them.”

The partnership comes after British oil and gas giant BP, which owns the Amoco brand, partnered with Grabango to improve the customer experience at its stores.

Amoco will be the first brand to go live with this technology at Coen-owned sites.

Grabango uses computer vision technology to deliver a contactless shopping experience.

The company’s solution can be installed without any disruption to store operations and does not require changes to the store layout or product selection.

According to Coen, this technology removes shrink, increases store capacity and improves shopper loyalty.

In addition, the platform is claimed to be fault-tolerant and can accurately process millions of simultaneous transactions.

Grabango CEO Will Glaser said: “Grabango’s deployment with Coen Markets is the most recent in a series of launches with other major retailers.

“Checkout-free is quickly accelerating into the mainstream.

“Grabango’s recent slew of store launches, all turned up in rapid succession, is part of the industry’s rapid expansion that we’ll see in 2023.”

Coen has been selling Amoco-branded fuel at all its petrol stations since late 2020 as part of a marketing deal.

The retailer was founded in 1923 and serves customers across the tri-state area in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.