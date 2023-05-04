Costco reports 5.9% decrease in e-commerce sales for April 2023. Credit: Omar Abascal/Unsplash.

Costco Wholesale Corporation has reported a net sale of $17.85bn for April 2023, which is a 3.0% increase from the previous year’s sales of $17.33bn.

For the thirty-five weeks ending on 30 April 2023, the company reported net sales of $155.62bn, a 5.6% increase from last year’s sales of $147.33bn.

The report shows that the company’s US sales increased by 0.9% for the four weeks and 5.1% for the thirty-five weeks.

The Canadian sales increased by 0.5% for the four weeks and 1.7% for the thirty-five weeks.

Other international sales also increased by 4.9% for the four weeks and 1.4% for the thirty-five weeks.

The total company sales increased by 1.4% for the four weeks and 4.1% for the thirty-five weeks.

In addition, the report also detailed the decrease in e-commerce sales by 5.9% for the four weeks and 7.6% for the thirty-five weeks.

Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, reported a decrease in US sales by 2.9% for the four weeks and 4.9% for the thirty-five weeks.

Meanwhile, Canadian sales increased by 8.3% for the four weeks and 8.5% for the thirty-five weeks.

Other international sales increased by 7.5% for the four weeks and 8.9% for the thirty-five weeks. The total company sales increased by 4.3% for the four weeks and 5.9% for the thirty-five weeks.

Costco currently operates 851 warehouses worldwide, including 585 in the US and Puerto Rico. The company also operates e-commerce sites in several countries.

The US-based retailer generated $99bn in net sales for the 22 weeks to 29 January, an increase of 7.5% from $92.1bn a year earlier.